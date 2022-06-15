Vietnam Airlines has launched direct flights between Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City and New Delhi starting from June 15. The airline has offered special fares on Ho Chi Minh City - New Delhi at Rs 12,163 (3.623.000 VNĐ/one-way) and Rs 18,363 (5.471.000 VND all-inclusive). Meanwhile, HaNoi - New Delhi is has a special airfare of Rs 14,521 (4.324.000 VNĐ/one-way) and Rs 21,113 (6.289.000 VND all-inclusive).

Two flights per week are scheduled from Ho Chi Minh City to New Delhi and three flights are scheduled from HaNoi to New Delhi. Interested passengers can get their tickets from Vietnam Airlines' official website, mobile app, ticket offices and agents.

A few weeks ago, Vietjet (low-cost airline of Vietnam) started an exclusive promotion offering millions of zero-fare tickets applied for its entire international flight network, including six routes from India to Vietnam. Passengers could avail this special fare tickets to Vietnam, which were available for booking from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm daily until May 23, 2022, applied for all international flights to Vietnam within August 15 and December 31, 2022.

In February 2022, Vietnam opened its doors for the world as it lifted its international border restrictions and resumed socio-economic activities in the country. Right now it has opened routes for 20 countries compared to 28 in the 2019 winter flight schedule, before the Covid-19 pandemic, a transport official said.

The resumed routes included those to Australia, China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, France, Germany, Russia, and the United States, Xinhua, said Tran Bao Ngoc, director of the Transportation Department, in a news briefing on February 22. Eight destinations to which air routes haven’t been resumed consist of Brunei, India, Indonesia, Myanmar, Finland, Italy, and Switzerland.

