In a recent incident, a Vistara flight from Bhubaneswar to Delhi faced an emergency situation shortly after takeoff, forcing it to land back at Bhubaneswar International Airport. The incident occurred due to damage to the aircraft's windshield during a hailstorm in Odisha. According to reports, the windshield developed a crack, and some other parts of the aircraft's structure were also damaged. The flight had taken off around 1:45 pm and requested priority landing just 10 minutes later. The crew noticed the cracked windshield and structural damage.

A spokes person from Vistara Airlines said, "We confirm that Vistara flight UK788, operating from Bhubaneswar to Delhi on 1 May 2024, encountered adverse weather soon after take-off, resulting in crack in its windshield and minor damage to the radome. As a precautionary step, the pilots decided to turn-back and the aircraft landed safely at the Biju Patnaik International Airport, Bhubaneswar. The aircraft is undergoing necessary checks before resuming operations. In the meanwhile, an alternate aircraft has been arranged to complete the journey, which will depart shortly. The inconvenience caused to customers is deeply regretted. We are making all efforts to minimize inconvenience to our customers, including offering refreshments and meals. As always, safety of our customers and crew is most important to Vistara.”