Vistara inaugurates daily non-stop flights to Muscat, its fourth destination in Gulf region

Vistara, India’s full-service carrier and a joint venture of Tata group and Singapore Airlines, has announced daily, non-stop flights between Mumbai (India) and Muscat (Oman), its fourth destination in the Gulf region. Muscat is the third Gulf city that Vistara has added to its network in the last four months. The inaugural flight will depart from Mumbai at 2000 Hours (IST) and arrive in Muscat at 2135 Hours (GST). Vistara also becomes the only carrier to offer the choice of Premium Economy class on the route, in addition to Business and Economy class.

The airline said there has been a consistent rise in passenger volumes and demand from the Gulf countries, paving way for the airline to bolster its presence in the region. Muscat is the third Gulf city (Abu Dhabi and Jeddah being the other two) that Vistara has added to its network in the last four months. Vistara also operates daily flights to Dubai to/from Mumbai.

Vinod Kannan, Chief Executive Officer, Vistara, said the launch of operations to Muscat is in line with the airline's goal to steadily enhance its footprint in the Middle East. “The firm bilateral relationship and robust cultural and economic ties between India and states in the Gulf region have given great impetus to our growth plans, and our successful business on the other Middle Eastern routes is a testament to that,” he said.

The airline has a fleet of 54 aircraft, including 41 Airbus A320, five Airbus A321neo, five Boeing 737-800NG and three Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft. Vistara is India’s highest-rated airline on Skytrax, and it has been the winner of several ‘Best Airline’ awards.

The airline has recently been featured amongst World’s Top 20 Airlines while being recognised as the ‘Best Airline in India and Southern Asia’ for the second time in a row, ‘Best Airline Staff Service in India and Southern Asia’ for the fourth consecutive year, ‘Best Cabin Crew in India and Southern Asia’ for the second time in a row and ‘Best Business Class in India and Southern Asia’ at the Skytrax World Airline Awards 2022.

With PTI inputs