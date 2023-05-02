Watch: Scary Visuals As US Coast Guard Helicopter Almost Crashes Into Cruise Ship

In a shocking and scary video, a US Coast Guard HH-60 helicopter almost crashed into the sea after being hit by bad weather while evacuating a passenger onboard a cruiseliner. The video is shared by a Twitter handle Breaking Aviation News & Videos, which further said the incident took place in Southern California after a rescue operation was undertaken to evacuate passengers onboard a cruise ship in the United States. It's not yet clear when the incident took place as choppers are making multiple rounds to rescue passengers onboard the ship.

As reported by AP, a rare and powerful tornado sent residents of a coastal city in Virginia fleeing for cover over the weekend as it peeled roofs from buildings and pushed homes from their foundations. It was the most powerful tornado ever to hit Virginia Beach, Virginia, officials confirmed Monday. No one was reported injured, despite few residents being prepared for tornadoes. Several people described taking cover under stairwells; most lack basements because the water table is so high.

U.S Coast Guard HH-60 almost crashes into the sea after being hit by bad weather while evacuating a passenger onboard a cruiseliner.



Damion Bailey pic.twitter.com/HXjWWMDJD7 — Breaking Aviation News & Videos (@aviationbrk) May 2, 2023

Wreckage from destructive weather dotted the U.S. Monday as officials took stock of unrelated tornadoes and flooding damage from over the weekend, stretching from Florida to Maine.

Elsewhere, officials were assessing damage Monday in West Virginia, Maine, Florida and California. The National Weather Service confirmed a Saturday tornado in Florida. And high water on the Mississippi River is testing flood defenses in Iowa and Illinois as the river crests in the area Monday.

In California, a late-season weather system brought showers and the possibility of high-elevation snow in the Sierra Nevada through the week. Fears of flooding shut down of parts of Yosemite Valley over the weekend. But the National Park Service said the Merced River did not rise as much as expected and the valley reopened on Monday.