World Cup 2023: SVPI Airport Ready To Facilitate Cricket Fans For CWC 2023 Final Match

The final match for the ICC World Cup 2023 will be hosted at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Therefore, special arrangements at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport have been made to accommodate all the cricket fans and spectators. Furthermore, provisions have been made for ensuring a smooth flow of travellers and flights. Also, the airport is requesting the passengers to allocate some extra time for the travel and check-in process, as the airport authorities are anticipating heavy footfall during the match days.

According to a statement by the spokesperson of the SVPI Airport, all the security teams in the terminal and landside are kept on stand-by with dynamic resource allocation based on passenger load to ensure smooth transit through the airport.

Passengers are also notified about airspace closure for Air display by the Indian Air Force on 17 and 19 November from 13.25 hours to 14.10 hours.

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport has a dedicated General Aviation terminal in Ahmedabad, to facilitate smoother and faster facilitation of domestic and international passengers travelling through non-scheduled aircraft.

The airport has 15 stands readily available for night parking during the event. Out of 15 stands six are available for business jet aircraft operations. Airlines have been requested to continue to support the management of timely slots and enhanced resources for enhanced passenger experience.

SVPI Airport has prepared an SOP for non-standard parking of aircraft in case demand for night parking exceeds the availability of stands for standard parking. As a proactive approach, the Ahmedabad Airport has coordinated with neighbouring airports for accommodating visiting aircraft at the adjoining airports for night parking in case the demand for night parking exceeds the availability of stands.

SVPI airport has also accepted requests from commercial airlines to operate additional flights to metro cities to serve the maximum number of passengers intended to travel during the ODI World Cup final match.

Unbeaten in the tournament, team India delivered an all-round performance in the semis against New Zealand to book their spot in the final game of the ODI World Cup 2023 after they beat the Kiwis by 70 runs.

On the other hand, Australia became the second finalists of the ongoing extravagant tournament after they defeated South Africa by three wickets at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday.