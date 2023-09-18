trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2663803
World War I-Era Plane Flips, Crashes During Landing Near Massachusetts Museum

At the time of the incident, the pilot was the only person on board and had removed himself from the vintage single-engine Nieuport 28 aircraft before the first responders arrived.

Last Updated: Sep 18, 2023, 09:31 AM IST
A World War I-era plane crashed and flipped over onto its roof as the pilot tried to land outside of a military history museum in Massachusetts, authorities said Sunday. The pilot was not hurt.

The vintage single-engine Nieuport 28 was attempting to land shortly after 11 am at the American Heritage Museum in Stow when the front landing gear failed, the local police and fire chiefs said in a joint news release.


The pilot, the only person on board, had removed himself from the plane before first responders arrived, the news release said. The pilot's name was not released.

"The pilot did not report any injuries but was evaluated at the scene as a precaution," it said. The Federal Aviation Administration has been notified about the crash.

The museum was hosting a WWI and Aviation living history event this weekend, showcasing the 1918 Nieuport 28, billed as the "oldest flying and first American fighter,” as well as World War II-era planes".

