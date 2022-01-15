हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
India Open 2022

Covid-19 continues to hit India Open 2022 badminton, now THESE two shuttlers withdrawn from semis

With No. 2 seen Rodion Alimov testing positive, his partner Alina Davletova was also withdrawn from the mixed doubles semifinal clash scheduled for Saturday (January 15). 

Covid-19 continues to hit India Open 2022 badminton, now THESE two shuttlers withdrawn from semis
Russian mixed doubles pair of Rodion Alimov and Alina Davletova. (Source: Twitter)

The ongoing India Open 2022 badminton continued to be hit by Covid-19 after seven Indian players including Kidambi Srikanth and Ashwini Ponappa tested positive earlier this week. On Friday (January 14), Russian No. 2 seeded mixed doubles player Rodion Alimov tested positive for Covid-19.

With Alimov testing positive, his partner Alina Davletova was also withdrawn from the mixed doubles semifinal clash scheduled for Saturday (January 15). As a result, Indonesian pair of Yong Kai Terry Hee and Wei Han Tan were given a walkover into the final.

“Badminton World Federation (BWF) can confirm that one player from the current draw has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been withdrawn from the YONEX-SUNRISE India Open 2022. The player returned a positive result to a mandatory RT-PCR test conducted on Friday. His doubles partner has been identified as a close contact and has also been withdrawn from the tournament,” a statement from BWF read.

“Their opponents will be given a walkover to the final. Testing protocols have been implemented in accordance with Badminton World Federation and Badminton Association of India guidelines to ensure the health and safety of all participants,” the statement added.

The semifinals of the India Open 2022 starts on Saturday.

Two-time Olympic medallist P V Sindhu and world championship bronze medallist Lakshya Sen registered contrasting wins to advance to the women’s and men’s singles semifinals, respectively, at the Yonex-Sunrise India Open badminton tournament in New Delhi on Friday.

Top seed Sindhu, a former world champion, got the better of compatriot Ashmita Chaliha 21-7, 21-18 in 36 minutes, while Sen rallied his way to a hard-fought 14-21, 21-9, 21-14 victory over HS Prannoy in another all-Indian quarterfinal.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
India Open 2022India Open badmintonCOVID-19Rodion AlimovAlina DavletovaKidambi SrikanthAshwini Ponappa
Next
Story

India Open 2022: PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen cruise into semi-finals

Must Watch

PT5M50S

DNA: Cause of CDS's Helicopter Crash Was 'Bad Weather Not Conspiracy'