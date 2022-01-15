Covid-19 continues to hit India Open 2022 badminton, now THESE two shuttlers withdrawn from semis

The ongoing India Open 2022 badminton continued to be hit by Covid-19 after seven Indian players including Kidambi Srikanth and Ashwini Ponappa tested positive earlier this week. On Friday (January 14), Russian No. 2 seeded mixed doubles player Rodion Alimov tested positive for Covid-19.

With Alimov testing positive, his partner Alina Davletova was also withdrawn from the mixed doubles semifinal clash scheduled for Saturday (January 15). As a result, Indonesian pair of Yong Kai Terry Hee and Wei Han Tan were given a walkover into the final.

“Badminton World Federation (BWF) can confirm that one player from the current draw has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been withdrawn from the YONEX-SUNRISE India Open 2022. The player returned a positive result to a mandatory RT-PCR test conducted on Friday. His doubles partner has been identified as a close contact and has also been withdrawn from the tournament,” a statement from BWF read.

Two players have been withdrawn from the #IndiaOpen2022 after a player in the current draw returned a positive COVID-19 test.#BWFWorldTour https://t.co/bmLsQrBBdJ — BWF (@bwfmedia) January 14, 2022

“Their opponents will be given a walkover to the final. Testing protocols have been implemented in accordance with Badminton World Federation and Badminton Association of India guidelines to ensure the health and safety of all participants,” the statement added.

The semifinals of the India Open 2022 starts on Saturday.

Two-time Olympic medallist P V Sindhu and world championship bronze medallist Lakshya Sen registered contrasting wins to advance to the women’s and men’s singles semifinals, respectively, at the Yonex-Sunrise India Open badminton tournament in New Delhi on Friday.

Top seed Sindhu, a former world champion, got the better of compatriot Ashmita Chaliha 21-7, 21-18 in 36 minutes, while Sen rallied his way to a hard-fought 14-21, 21-9, 21-14 victory over HS Prannoy in another all-Indian quarterfinal.