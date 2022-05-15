हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Thomas Cup 2022

India clinch Thomas Cup title: PM Narendra Modi, Virat Kohli congratulate Indian men's badminton team, check here

HS Prannoy, despite the injured ankle, had helped the team into the final. And then it was the turn of Lakshay Sen, the doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty and former World No. 1 Kidambi Srikanth to shine

India clinch Thomas Cup title: PM Narendra Modi, Virat Kohli congratulate Indian men's badminton team, check here
Source: Twitter

The men's team of Indian badminton team created history with their maiden Thomas Cup title. 

They beat Indonesia 3-0 in the final on Sunday to record the win. 

This is a big moment in Indian badminton as this is the first win in 73 years for the country.  

HS Prannoy, despite the injured ankle, had helped the team into the final. And then it was the turn of Lakshay Sen, the doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty and former World No. 1 Kidambi Srikanth to shine as they helped India win the coveted trophy, the most prestigious title in men`s team badminton.

Indian men had previously reached the Thomas Cup semis in 1952, 1955, and 1979 while Indonesia are the most successful nation in the history of the tournament, with 14 titles to their name.

On a historic day, Lakshya Sen won the first point for India after defeating Anthony Ginting 8-21, 21-17, 21-16.

In the second clash of the day, the Indonesian pairing of Mohammad Ahsan and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo got off to the right start and won their opening game 21-18 against India`s Rankireddy and Shetty.

In the third match of the day, Kidambi Srikanth was up against Jonathan Christie. The Indian pretty much the entire way and took the opening game 21-15. The second game was a much closer affair but Srikanth used his experience to perfection and beat Christie 23-21 to clinch the title for India.

From Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi to Indian cricketer Virat Kohli, everyone wished the Indian team for their historic achievement. 

Take a look at all key reactions: 

