India's Lakshya Sen reaches semi-final of Dutch Open

Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen booked his place in the semi-finals of the ongoing Dutch Open Super 100 tournament after sealing a straight-game victory over fellow countryman B M Rahul Bharadwaj in the last-eight clash of the men's singles event at Almere in the Netherlands on Friday night.

The 18-year-old Indian looked dominant throught the clash as he eased past Bharadwaj 21-9, 21-16 in the quarter-final match that lasted 37 minutes.

Lakshya will now square off with Felix Burestedt of Sweden for a place in the summit showdown of the tournament.

In 2017, Lakshya had finished as the runner-up in the 2017 edition of the Nationals besides making a semi-final finish in the last edition.

The Indian shuttler had also won the 2018 Asian Junior Championship besides clinching a silver and a bronze medal at the Youth Olympics and World Junior Championship, respectively last year. He ended his season with a title at the TATA Open.