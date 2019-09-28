close

Korea Open: Shuttler Parupalli Kashyap faces Japan's Kento Momota for final spot

Kashyap, the 2014 Commonwealth Games champion, is currently the lone Indian survivor in the tournament. 

Ace Indian shuttler Parupalli Kashyap will look to continue his winning momentum and book his place in the summit showdown of the ongoing Korea Open when he squares off with top-seed Kento Momota of Japan in the semi-finals of the tournament at Incheon in Korea on Saturday. 

On Friday, the 33-year-old from Hyderabad hardly broke his sweat as he brushed aside Denmark's Jan O Jorgensen 24-22, 21-8 in the last-eight clash of the men's singles event of the Korea Open to reach the last-four of the tournament. 

Momata, on the other hand, booked his place in the semi-final of the ongoing event after registering a comfortable 21-15, 21-19 victory over Lee Zii Jia of Malaysia in another last-eight clash of the event.

With the win, Kashyap has now stormed into the second semi-final of the season. He last made it to the last four during the India Open Super 500 tournament.

Earlier, the Indian shuttler rebounded strongly from the second game down to seal a 21-17, 11-21, 21-12 win over Daren Liew of Malaysia in the pre-quarterfinal clash of the tournament. 

Earlier, Rio Olympic silver-medallist PV Sindhu, London Olympic bronze medallist Saina Nehwal and World Championship men's singles bronze-medallist B Sai Praneeth had all bowed out of the tournament after losing their respective second round clashes. 

 

