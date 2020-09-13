Shuttler Chirag Shetty highlights benefits of running at Fit India Freedom Run

Indian badminton star Chirag Shetty has highlighted the importance of the ongoing Fit India Freedom Run and urged his conutrymen to take part in the initiative, which was launched on August 14 by the Union Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs Kiren Rijiju.

The 23-year-old's comments came during a recent online interaction organised by he Sports Authority of India (SAI) regional center in Mumbai.

Organised by the Sports Ministry, Fit India Freedom Run is the largest country-wide run, which will go on till October 2 and has been lapped up by sportspersons and non-sportspersons from all spheres and seen major reception.

Emphasizing on the benefits of the Fit India Freedom Run, Chirag said that the initiative does not only provide physical benefits but also with mental benefits.

“I feel it is a great initiative not only for physical but also mental benefits. General public should join this movement and make it a grand success. Running helps you to a great extent,” he said.

Chirag further said that some preconceived notions which are involved with running should change.

“People have this notion that after running they will get tired, but what I feel after a run is that I've always felt really rejuvenated after I've come home. For a regular person also, it gives an added energy once you get to your workplace. It gives you both the physical strength and build the mental calmness,” he said.

The 2018 Commonwealth Games gold medallist, who has forged a wonderful doubles partnership with Satwik Rankireddy on court, added that though celebrties could inspire people to get fit, the motivation for the same come from within.

“Great personalities can inspire you to take to running only up to some extent. But it has to come from within. You have to feel the happiness you get from inside only after a few days of running. Also, you have to complement running with a proper nutrition,” he concluded.

Shetty was among 27 sportspersons who were honoured with the prestigious Arjuna Awards in 2020 at the virtual National Sports Awards ceremony last month.