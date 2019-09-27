close

Korea Open

Shuttler Parupalli Kashyap eye semi-final berth at Korea Open

Kashyap rebounded strongly from the second game down to seal a 21-17, 11-21, 21-12 win over Daren Liew of Malaysia in the pre-quarterfinal clash of the tournament that lasted 56 minutes. 

Shuttler Parupalli Kashyap eye semi-final berth at Korea Open

Ace Indian shuttler Parupalli Kashyap will look to book his place in the semi-finals of the ongoing Korea Open when they square off with Denmark's Jan O Jorgensen in the last-eight clash of the  men's singles event at Incheon in Korea on Friday. 

On Thursday, the 33-year-old from Hyderabad produced a spirited performance as he rebounded strongly from the second game down to seal a 21-17, 11-21, 21-12 win over Daren Liew of Malaysia in the pre-quarterfinal clash of the tournament that lasted 56 minutes. 

Jan O Jorgensen, on the other hand, bounced back from the first game down to sweep aside eighth-seeded Anthony Sinisuka Gintings of Indonesia 17-21, 21-16, 21-13 to cement a spot in the quarter-finals of the Korea Open. 

Kashyap, the 2014 Commonwealth Games champion, is currently the lone Indian survivor in the tournament. 

Earlier, Rio Olympic silver-medallist PV Sindhu, London Olympic bronze medallist Saina Nehwal and World Championship men's singles bronze-medallist B Sai Praneeth crashed out of their respective second round clashes. 

 

Korea OpenParupalli KashyapPV SindhuSaina NehwalB Sai Praneeth
