हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
badminton

Sourabh Verma achieves career-best Badminton World Federation ranking

Sourabh had a great season where he bagged two Badminton World Federation (BWF) Super 100 titles at Hyderabad and Vietnam besides winning the Slovenia International series in May. He achieved a career-best ranking of world no.29 in the latest BWF ranking.

Sourabh Verma achieves career-best Badminton World Federation ranking

New Delhi: After finishing runner-up in the just concluded Syed Modi International, Indian shuttler Sourabh Verma on Tuesday achieved a career-best ranking of world no.29 in the latest BWF ranking.

Sourabh had a great season where he bagged two BWF Super 100 titles at Hyderabad and Vietnam besides winning the Slovenia International series in May.

On Sunday, Sourabh, a three-time national champion, lost to Taiwan's Wang Tzu Wei in the Syed Modi badminton final.

Live TV

Woman shuttler Ashmita Chaliha too, made a great jump of 18 spots to enter into the top 100.

Kidambi Srikanth and B Sai Praneeth remained static at world no 12 and 11 respectively.

 

Tags:
badmintonSourabh VermaBadminton World Federation rankingsBWF
Next
Story

Sourabh Verma advances, Kidambi Srikanth bows out of Syed Modi International Championships

Must Watch

PT30M17S

Amit Shah speaks on SPG Amendment in Rajya Sabha