हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Syed Modi International Championships

Sourabh Verma advances, Kidambi Srikanth bows out of Syed Modi International Championships

India's Rituparna Das will lock horns with fellow countrywoman Shruti Mundada later on Friday for a place in the semi-final of the tournament. 

Sourabh Verma advances, Kidambi Srikanth bows out of Syed Modi International Championships
Image Courtesy: Twitter/@BAI_Media

Indian shuttler Sourabh Verma on Friday booked his place in the semi-final of the ongoing Syed Modi International Badminton Championships after registering straight games win over Kunlavut Vitidsarn of Thailand in the quarter-final clash of the tournament in Lucknow. 

The 36-year-old continued his good form in the tournament so far as he eased past his Thailand opponent 21-19, 21-16 in a thrilling clash of the men's singles event that lasted 40 minutes. 

Sourabh will now lock horns with Heo Kwang Hee of Korea for a place in the summit showdown of the tournament.

Kidambi Srikanth--the other Indian in the fray--suffered a major blow as he crashed out of the Syed Modi International Championships after going down against seventh-seed Son Wan Ho of Korea 18-21,19-21 in a 45-minute quarter-final clash. 

On Friday, Sourabh hardly broke a sweat as he eased past fellow compatriot Alap Mishra 21-11, 21-18 in the second-round match to storm into the last-eight. 

Srikanth, on the other hand, had rebounded strongly from the game down against his fellow countryman Parupalli Kashyap to register an 18-21, 22-20, 21-16 win a thrilling pre-quarterfinal clash that lasted one hour and seven minutes.

Elsewhere, India's Rituparna Das will lock horns with fellow countrywoman Shruti Mundada later on Friday for a place in the semi-final of the tournament. 

 

Tags:
Syed Modi International ChampionshipsSourabh VermaKidambi Srikanthbadminton
Next
Story

Syed Modi International Championships: Kidambi Srikanth, Sourabh Verma eye semi-final berths

Must Watch

PT14M22S

Watch top 50 news stories of the day