Air India staffer hit by IndiGo bus at Bengaluru airport, dragged for some distance

The employee has been identified as Shiv Shankar.  

BENGALURU: A contractual employee of the Air India Engineering Services was on Saturday hit by an IndiGo bus and dragged for some distance before the bus stopped. The employee has been identified as Shiv Shankar.  

"Shiv Shankar, a contractual employee of AI Engineering Services Ltd, was hit by an IndiGo bus and dragged for some distance before the bus stopped. He has been admitted to hospital with serious injuries," an Air India official said. The official also demanded compensation from IndiGo and said they should be facing legal consequences.

Reacting to the incident, IndiGo said that a probe is underway. "IndiGo confirms the incident involving a ferry coach hit at Bangalore airport on February 23 before departure of 6E 2808. The staff escaped unhurt with minor injuries. Concerned authorities have been notified and a probe is currently in progress with full cooperation from IndiGo," the airline said.

Air IndiaIndigoBengaluru Airport
