ZETWERK Gets 64th Overall Position in Brand Value

Contractual marketplace, ZETWERK Manufacturing Businesses has been ranked among the top 100 most valuable brands in India for 2024, according to Brand Finance's Annual India 100 2024 report. "ZETWERK is now placed at 64th position overall and 2nd position within the engineering category," a press release said.

“This recognition is a testament to our unwavering commitment to delivering the best-in-class proposition on cost, time, and quality for our customers, and our strategic investments in brand building,” said Amrit Acharya, co-founder and CEO of ZETWERK. “It validates our dedication to innovation using technology, exceptional customer service, and the incredible talent we have on board.”

David Haigh, Founder & CEO of Brand Finance, remarked, “ZETWERK is a true standout among Indian brands. The company's commitment to building trust with its customers, both domestically and internationally, is evident in its strong brand positioning. Strong brands are demonstrating resilience in the face of global economic challenges. Effective marketing plays a critical role in this success, by strengthening customer perception and driving brand value growth. This translates into significant financial benefits, ultimately contributing to a company's long-term sustainability.”