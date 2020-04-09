हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Akshara Singh

Bhojpuri queen Akshara Singh-Ritesh Pandey's 'Dabang Damad' first look poster out - See inside

The poster features Akshara and Ritesh Pandey along with Amit Shukla. 

Bhojpuri queen Akshara Singh-Ritesh Pandey&#039;s &#039;Dabang Damad&#039; first look poster out - See inside
Pic Courtesy: Facebook

New Delhi: Top Bhojpuri actress-singer Akshara Singha and cinestar Ritesh Pandey's upcoming venture 'Dabang Damad' first look poster has been unveiled. The poster launch took place on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami. The film has been presented by Dabra World Film Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. and Shiv-Krishna Entertainment. 

The poster features Akshara and Ritesh Pandey along with Amit Shukla. It looks like a total entertainer with action holding the film ground. Mars Promotions shared the look on their Facebook handle: 

Akshara Singh can be seen donning a saree, bindi look on the poster. The movie promises to be a mass entertainer and will keep up with all the buzz. The on-screen hit jodi of Akshara and Ritesh is creating a lot of flutter online as fans are eager to watch them together. 

The film is produced by Sanjay Pratap Singh, Rajesh Babu. The co-producers are Dharmendra Singh, Govind Bharti. Chandan Singh has directed the action drama and Triloki Ghazipuri has written the story.

The music is composed by Chhote Baba and cinematography is by DK Sharma. Action is by Dilip Yadav, choreography by Ram Devan, art by Shera and editing is by Gurjan Singh respectively. 

'Dabang Damaad' features Ritesh Pandey, Akshara Singh, Amit Shukla, Mahesh Acharya, Manish Chaturvedi, Mukhiya Awadhesh Ujjain, Neelam Pandey and Ramzan Shah amongst various others in pivotal parts. 

 

 

