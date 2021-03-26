हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Bhojpuri sizzler Akshara Singh's video on Ek Ladka Chahiye song goes viral - Watch

Top Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh is an avid social media user, who loves to update fans with her fresh picture posts and videos. Recently, she shared a couple of Instagram Reels on popular tracks, out of them, the one on Bollywood song Ek Ladka Chahiye went viral.

Bhojpuri sizzler Akshara Singh&#039;s video on Ek Ladka Chahiye song goes viral - Watch

New Delhi: Top Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh is an avid social media user, who loves to update fans with her fresh picture posts and videos. Recently, she shared a couple of Instagram Reels on popular tracks, out of them, the one on Bollywood song Ek Ladka Chahiye went viral.

Bhojpuri stunner Akshara Singh can be seen grooving to the song Ek Ladka Chahiye in the Insa Reel which has fetched over 40,032 likes so far. Her fans have liked the video and showered positive comments too. 

Akshara captioned the video Reel: standard bhi high chahiye. Paise se nahi soch se 

She has worked with almost all the A-listers in Bhojpuri movies. She has as many as 2.8 million followers on Instagram so far and her fan army is increasing with each passing day.

Akshara Singh began her journey as an actress in the television industry before venturing into Bhojpuri films. With over 50 movies old, Akshara is one of the highest-paid actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry.

Not only acting, but Akshara is also blessed with another talent and that is singing. She has crooned many songs and has cut several albums. The actress has sung special devotional songs on important festivals such as—Kanwar and Navratri respectively.

 

