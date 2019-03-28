Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua- Aamrapali Dubey shoot 'Thik Hai' in Banaras—See pic

New Delhi: Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua and Aamrapali Dubey starrer 'Thik Hai' has been high on the buzzword ever since it was announced. The film's shooting has been going on these days in PM Narendra Modi's constituency, Banaras. The film has been written and directed by Santosh Mishra. After Khesari Lal Yadav, Nirahua will be seen saying 'Thik Hai' in the film.

Filmmaker Santosh Mishra is known for making offbeat films in the Bhojpuri entertainment world which is why expectations from this film are pretty high.

Check out pic from the shooting of the film:

Also, Nirahua has a lot of expectations from the film that is presented by Ha Films. Talking about Mishra, the actor said that he has no doubt on the filmmaker's writing abilities and that he (Mishra) is a very capable director as well as writer.

“When the story of 'Thik Hai' written by Santosh came to me, I said yes. The story of the film is full of entertainment. We hope that we get the audiences' love and support."

Talking about his co-star Aamrapali, Nirahua said the actress has a very impressive aura and that the audience love the chemistry between them.

The producer of the movie 'Thik Hai' is Manish Singh. Apart from Dinesh Lal Yadav and Amrapali Dubey, the film also stars Ajay Suryavanshi, Preeti Dhyanani, Rajesh Dubey, Sanjeev Mishra, Shraddha Naval, Amit Shukla, Kiran Yadav, Sharad Yadav, Shweta Tiwari, Mahi Singh, Santosh Wehlwan and Vijay Singh.

It is to be noted that the lead actor of the film, Nirahua recently joined BJP in presence of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other senior BJP leaders.