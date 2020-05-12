Khesari Lal Yadav-Akshara Singh's sizzling chemistry in this old Bhojpuri song is unmissable! - Watch

New Delhi: Top Bhojpuri actors Khesari Lal Yadav and Akshara Singh have featured together in several hit movies. They are amongst the Bhojpuri A-listers and have worked with almost all the big filmmakers. One of their old songs from 2017 album 'Dilwala' has gone viral. The song titled 'Dilwa Me Dhas Gayilu' has resurfaced on YouTube and features the hit duo.

Khesari and Akshara's on-screen chemistry is palpable and liked by the masses.

Watch the song 'Dilwa Me Dhas Gayilu' here:

The song has been sung by Khesari Lal Yadav and Priyanka Singh.

Khesari Lal Yadav rose to fame in 2012 with Bhojpuri hit film 'Saajan Chale Sasural'. The star was awarded the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Academy Award on January 4, 2017, for his contribution to Bhojpuri cinema.

Khesari was last seen in reality show 'Bigg Boss 13' as one of the contestants.

Akshara Singh started off her career with TV serials before venturing into Bhojpuri films. She has starred in almost 50 movies as of now. Her on-screen pairing with superstar Pawan Singh is loved by the audiences.

Meanwhile, amid the lockdown to fight the deadly novel coronavirus, Akshara Singh is also practising social distancing and trying out yoga to stay fit. She even performed Surya Namaskar 20 times and shared her video recently.