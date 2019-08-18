Monalisa jets off to Delhi in Khaki outfit- See pics

close

Monalisa

Bhojpuri bombshell Monalisa on Sunday shared a few pictures of herself from the airport before boarding her flight for Delhi.

New Delhi: Bhojpuri bombshell Monalisa on Sunday shared a few pictures of herself from the airport before boarding her flight for Delhi.

The actress, who has her base in Mumbai, will be Delhi for some show. Mona also shared a snippet of herself from the rehearsals of the show.

Check out her pics:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

On the work front, Mona is currently seen in TV show Nazar in a pivotal role. She plays an evil force named 'Mohana' in the daily soap.

The Bhojpuri queen has shared the screen space with the A-listers from the industry. She has several hit films and blockbuster dance numbers to her credit.

Monalisa also featured on the popular reality show 'Bigg Boss 10' and became a household name. In fact, she married her then longtime boyfriend and now husband Vikrant Singh Rajpoot on the game show and hogged all the limelight.
 

Tags:
MonalisanazarMohonaBhojpuri sizzler
