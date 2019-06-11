Monalisa's post gym selfie sets the temperature soaring-See pic

New Delhi: Bhojpuri sizzler Monalisa is one of the most followed TV actors on social media. The actress, who is a major fitness freak, never fails to treat her fans with pictures and videos from her personal and professional sphere.

Mona, recently, posted an after gym selfie on Instagram. Sharing the picture, the actress wrote, "True Joy Of Nature Is When Every Drop Water Shines Like Pearl .... #morning #selfie #morningmotivation #waterbaby #love #swimming #healthylifestyle."

The sizzling Bhojpuri diva has now successfully moved to television with 'Nazar'. She plays an evil force named Mohana in the daily soap which has got her immense accolades and stardom.

The actress has worked with almost all the Bhojpuri big shots in her movie career. She has several hit films and blockbuster dance numbers to her credit.

Monalisa also featured in popular reality show 'Bigg Boss 10' and became a household name. In fact, she married her then longtime boyfriend and now husband Vikrant Singh Rajpoot on the game show and hogged all the limelight.