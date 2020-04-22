Not just Aamrapali Dubey and Monalisa but Kajal Raghwani, Pakkhi Hegde and Anjana Singh are Bhojpuri sizzlers too - Here's proof

New Delhi: Bhojpuri beauties are not just ruling the YouTube game with their superhit dance numbers and acting chops but also winning social media with their scintillating posts. While Aamrapali Dubey, Monalisa, Akshara Singh and Rani Chatterjee are quite famous names already, there are many others who are equally good.

Actresses like Kajal Raghwani, Pakhi Hegde, Anjana Singh and Shubhi Sharma are making waves on social media. They not only have a solid filmography to back their work but also a strong Instagram presence making them social butterflies.

Kajal Raghwani:

She has worked in super successful Bhojpuri movies and songs like Patna Se Pakistan, Bhojpuriya Raja, Muqaddar, Mehandi Laga Ke Rakhna and Mai Sehra Bandh Ke Aaunga to name a few. Her on-screen pairing with Khesari Lal Yadav is loved by the audiences. She also won the Bhojpuri Best Actress People’s Choice Award in 2016 at the International Bhojpuri Film Awards (IBFA) held in Dubai.

Anjana Singh

Hailed as the Lady Rajinikanth of the Bhojpuri movie business, she has worked with all the A-listers so far. She is one of the highest-paid actresses around for more than a decade now.

Pakkhi Hegde

Pakkhi has worked in several hit Bhojpuri movies and songs. She has worked in movies like Bhaiya Hamar Dayavaan, Paramveer Parsuram and Ganga Jamuna Saraswati, Pyar Mohabbat Zindabaad and Devar Bhabhi. She has also worked in television serials and in Bhojpuri movie 'Ganga Devi' with Amitabh Bachchan.

Shubhi Sharma

Shubhi has many dance numbers to her credit. She was seen in Chalni Ke Chaalal Dulha and was hugely appreciated for her role. She bagged the award for Best Female Debut of the Year at the 5th Bhojpuri Film Awards.