Pradeep Pandey Chintu feels 'Nayak' will connect with audiences

New Delhi: Bhojpuri cinema's one of the most prominent faces Pradeep Pandey Chintu is gearing up for the release of his upcoming venture 'Nayak'. The film is hitting the screens on September 6, 2019, in Bihar, Jharkhand, Mumbai and Gujarat. After two weeks of its initial release, the film will also open in theatres in Uttar Pradesh and other cities.

It's a family drama and the makers have urged the moviegoers to not miss this one. The storyline will definitely have a connect with the audiences. It is directed by Ramana Mogili and while talking about the project, lead actor Pradeep revealed that the story of 'Nayak' is new and interesting.

"The film also has a strong message and therefore people should watch it and also give feedback", added the actor, who is also known by the name Chintu Pandey.

He said that these days, everyone is interested in watching south cinema. He said, "Our movie has also been made by the team of people hailing from the south movie industry. Prabhakar, who played the negavtive role in historic movie 'Baahubali' will be seen playing a villain in 'Nayak'. Also, a popular Telugu actress Pavni is in the lead role and everyone has worked brilliantly in the movie."

The actor has high expectations from 'Nayak' which he believes will be a huge turning point not only for his career but also for Bhojpuri movie business.

It is directed by Ramana Mogili and the story is written by Rajendra Bharadwaj. Music has been composed by Madhukar Anand. The action sequences are directed by Marshal Ramana, choreography by Venkatesh, screenplay and dialogues are by Lal Ji Yadav.