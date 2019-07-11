Bihar: 8 dead, 12 injured after truck rams into wedding pandal in Lakhisarai

PATNA: At least eight persons died and 12 others injured after a speeding truck rammed into a wedding pandal in Halsi in Bihar's Lakhisarai district on Wednesday night.

A wedding function for Nakat Manjhi's granddaughter was underway in Halsi Baazar. The groom party had arrived from Garhi Bishanpur village. Suddenly, a speeding and out of control truck emerged and rammed into an electric pole and later ran over the members of the groom's party. Eight persons – three from groom's side and five from bride's side – died in the incident. The deceased have been identified as Manjeet Kumar, Nakat Manjhi, Muskan Kumari, Umesh Manjhi, Rajiv Manjhi, Dhanraj Manjhi, Shambhu Manjhi and Gore Manjhi.

Twelve persons were also injured in the incident including Karuku Manjhi, Sanu Manjhi, Ritik Manjhi, Karpuri Manjhi and Matru Manjhi. The injured have been admitted to Sadar Hospital and Halsi primary health centre (PHC).

The driver of the truck fled from the scene of the incident. The police has confiscated the truck and is currently investigating the incident.

Following the incident, angry locals protested in the area and blocked roads. SP Manish Kumar and SDM Murli Prasad Singh pacified the mob.