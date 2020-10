Bihar assembly election 2020: FM Nirmala Sitharaman releases BJP's 'Sankalp Patra,’ party promises 19 lakh jobs, free COVID-19 vaccines

New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharanan on Thursday released the BJP’s election manifesto – Vision Document or ‘Sankalp Patra’ – for the poll-bound Bihar .

FM Sitharanan released the party's election manifesto in Patna. According to reports, the BJP election manifesto focuses on ‘Atmanirbhar Bihar’. BJP's ‘Sankalp Patra’ promises to provide free COVID-19 vaccination for all the people in Bihar once ICMR approves a vaccine.

The manifesto also promises 19 lakh job opportunities for the Bihar youth.

A top Bihar BJP leader had said that the party's vision document promises to open the gate for all-round development of the state and people of the state will become self-reliant.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working on `Atmanirbhar Bharat` to make the country self-reliant so with PM`s inspiration we have a focus on `Aatmanirbhar Bihar` in the manifesto," the BJP leader said.

“`Aatmanirbhar Bihar` will pave the way for industrialization of Bihar and once Small and Medium industry started on a large scale then definitely crores of people of Bihar will get job in different parts of the state and definitely stop migration to people of Bihar for seeking jobs in others parts of the country," the BJP leader said.

Bihar BJP sources further said that the "self-reliant agriculture sector is another key feature in the party manifesto.

"The agriculture sector is the backbone of Bihar so our party is concentrating to strengthen the farming sector that Farmers of state can become self-reliant and get a good price of their commodities in their own area," the source said.

"Education sector is also key for the state so we are giving importance to primary education to higher education in the party manifesto, especially new education policy will change the model of education in-country as well as state and students of Bihar is highly dependent on education so New education will prove very fruitful for Bihar", BJP leader further said.

Senior BJP leader of Bihar and Agriculture Minister Prem Kumar is Chairman of the Bihar BJP manifesto committee.

Major political parties of Bihar are busy wooing voters and releasing manifesto for the Assembly polls which is going to be conducted in Bihar in three phases and counting will take place on November 10.

The BJP is contesting the Bihar election in alliance with Nitish Kumar`s Janata Dal (United). The JD(U) is contesting on 122 seats and BJP on 121 in the 243-member state Assembly.

The `Mahagathbandhan` - an alliance of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress and Left parties have already released its manifesto. The Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) led by Chirag Paswan has also released its manifesto for Bihar Assembly poll in Patna.

