Bihar assembly election result: Voices against Nitish Kumar raised within BJP, 'this time CM should be from our party'

The Bihar assembly election this time is different in many ways but the most important thing is that till now JD(U) and Nitish Kumar used to play the role of the elder brother in Bihar. On the other hand, the BJP has been playing the role of the younger brother.

However, everything has changed as the result started sipping in. Though this time the BJP had already announced Nitish Kumar as the chief ministerial candidate, the tone of the BJP leaders has started changing.

Will be the next CM be from BJP? Bihar BJP SC Morcha chief Ajit Kumar Chaudhary has claimed that this time the face of the Chief Minister in Bihar will be from the BJP. At the same time, Kailash Vijayvargiya had said in the morning that till now Nitish Kumar has been the face of the CM, but by evening we will know who will become the Chief Minister of Bihar.

NDA close to a majority in Bihar: NDA seems to be winning the election in Bihar assembly but these results are a big shock for Nitish Kumar. More than half of Nitish Kumar's candidates have lost the election or are seen losing. Prior to these elections, the LJP parted ways with the NDA, saying that neither the people of Bihar nor he himself accepted Nitish Kumar as CM.

The LJP has been continuously demanding that the next Chief Minister be from BJP and not Nitish Kumar. In such a situation, can these statements of BJP leaders create big trouble for Nitish Kumar?

Nitish Kumar relied on Prime Minister in election campaigning: Nitish Kumar held election rallies with PM Narendra Modi during the election campaign. Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not hold a single rally for BJP candidates, but he continued to hold rallies for NDA. BJP leaders themselves also believe that Nitish Kumar wants to cross his boat with PM Modi in Bihar.