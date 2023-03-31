Bihar Board Exam 2023: BSEB Class 10th Result To Be OUT Today At biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in- Know How To Check Here

Bihar Board Class 10th Result 2023: Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB has announced the Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 date and time. The Bihar Board Matric Result 2023 will be released today, March 31, 2023, on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, according to the BSEB's Twitter account. Information for checking results, steps for checking and downloading marksheets, and official websites for downloading results can be found here. In the presence of Bihar Education Minister Chandrashekar Yadav BSEB Matric Results will be released. The results for approximately 16 lakh candidates will be announced.

BSEB conducted the Bihar Board Matric Examinations from February 14, 2023. To pass, students must secure a total of 33 percent marks in all the subjects. Bihar Education Minister will also be announcing the name of toppers along with results. The date for the BSEB inter Supplementary exams will be announced after the result declaration. To check the matric results, students should be ready with their roll number and roll code.

BSEB Class 10th Results 2023: Steps to check here

Step 1: Visit the official site of BSEB at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the BSEB 10th Result 2022 link available on the home page.

Step 3: A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the roll number and other details.

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Students will be able to check their results on the official website - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in - once the BSEB Result is announced. Students will also be able to access the results via the official websites, secondary.biharboardonline.com and results.biharboardonline.com. The intermediate result was published by the BSEB on March 21 at 2 PM. The pass percentage was 83.7 percent.