BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 Declared: Official Website Not Working? Here's How To Check Bihar Matric Result Via SMS biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2023: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has declared the Bihar Board 10th result 2023 today, March 31, 2023. Students can view their BSEB Class 10 results online at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Matric test 2023 was passed by 13,05,203 pupils, including 6,61,570 boys and 6,43,633 girls. This year's overall pass rate is 81.04%. This year, almost 16 lakh Class 10 students took the Matriculation exams. Students can check their BSEB 10th result online at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and secondary.biharboardonline.com. The BSEB Class 10 mark sheets will then be sent to the different schools, where students can pick up their physical scorecards. This year, almost 16 lakh Class 10 students took the Matriculation exams.

Bihar Board Result 2023, Here are the alternate ways to check the result:

Bihar Board Class 10th Results 2023: Here's how to check results via the official website

Visit the official website - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link provided for BSEB Class 10 Matric Result 2023

Enter your BSEB Roll Number, roll code, date of birth and other details asked for

Submit your details and your BSEB Result will be displayed on the screen

Check all details and download the Bihar Board 10th Result Marksheet 2023

Download and take a print out for future references.

Bihar Board Class 10th Result 2023: Here's how to check via SMS

Students who are awaiting the results can also check their class 10th scorecards by SMS if the websites are down. Send the message to 56263 with the text BIHAR10ROLL-NUMBER.

Bihar Board Class 10th result 2023: Alternate websites to check result

biharboardonline.com

matricbseb.com

secondary.biharboardonline.com

The BSEB Class 10 board examination was held from February 14 to February 22, 2023. The review period lasted from March 1 through March 12, 2023. This year, around 17 lakh applicants have enrolled for the Class 10 board test in the state. Candidates can visit the BSEB's official website for further information.