close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bihar

Couple killed over extra-marital affair in BIhar's Gaya, bodies hanged from tree

The woman's husband and her father-in-law are in police custody for inquiry.

Couple killed over extra-marital affair in BIhar&#039;s Gaya, bodies hanged from tree
Representational image

Gaya: The bodies of a man and a woman, said to be involved in an extra-marital affair, were found hanging from a tree in Iguni village of Paraiya, Gaya, apparently after being murdered.

The double murder caused a sensation in the village as people saw the bodies and informed the police about it. The bodies were identified as that of Kundan Manjhi and Lalti Devi, police police said.

The reason for the murder is said to be an extra-marital affair between the woman and the man younger to her said, Rajiv Kumar Mishra, SSP, Gaya.

Seeing the bodies, it is evident that they were hanged after the two were killed, he added.

"The murder has been done by woman`s husband and his friends", Mishra told ANI.

The woman's husband and her father-in-law are in police custody for inquiry. The incident of double murder has caused a sensation in the area.

Tags:
BihargayacrimeBihar Policeextra-marital affair
Next
Story

Tej Pratap Yadav's wife Aishwarya Rai leaves Lalu Yadav's residence teary-eyed

Must Watch

PT4M1S

5W1H: Odd-even back in Delhi after Diwali