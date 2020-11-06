Dumka treasury case: No relief for Lalu Yadav as Jharkhand High Court defers hearing on bail plea till November 27

RANCHI: In a big setback for Bihar's main opposition party RJD, the Jharkhand High Court on Friday deferred hearing on Lalu Yadav’s bail plea till November 27 in Dumka treasury scam case

This has come as a big setback for his party RJD, which has pinned its hope that the party patriarch will be coming out of the jail on November 10 - the day when the counting of votes for Bihar Assembly election 2020 will take place.

However, the Jharkhand high court deferring the hearing on Lalu’s bail plea has shattered RJD’s hope.

This is probably the first election in the last 40 years in Bihar that Lalu Prasad Yadav is missing from the election campaign.

But personal attacks on him and his family have continued unabated during the campaigning as the JD(U)-NDA alliance has blamed Lalu Prasad’s tenure for the ‘Jungle Raj’ in Bihar.

Since he was elected an MP for the first time in 1977, he has been prominently present in all elections. Hence, the party kept high hopes that the RJD veteran will be out on the day the results will be announced.

