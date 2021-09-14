हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Prince Raj Paswan

Prince Raj, Chirag Paswan's cousin and Lok Janshakti Party MP from Bihar's Samastipur, booked for alleged rape

Lok Janshakti Party MP Prince Paswan has been booked under rape charges by the Delhi Police following a court order in this regard. A senior Delhi Police officer said the case was registered against Paswan at the direction of the court.

Prince Raj, Chirag Paswan&#039;s cousin and Lok Janshakti Party MP from Bihar&#039;s Samastipur, booked for alleged rape
File Image of two Paswan brothers

New Delhi: Lok Janshakti Party MP Prince Raj Paswan has been booked under rape charges by the Delhi Police following a court order in this regard.

A senior Delhi Police officer said the case was registered against Prince Raj Paswan at the direction of the court. "The court's direction came on Thursday and a case has been registered under relevant sections at the Connaught Place Police Station," the officer said.

An FIR against the LJP MP has been registered under sections 376, 376 (2)(K), 506, 201, 120B of IPC.

 

The FIR also reportedly mentions Chirag Paswan, who is accused of allegedly conspiring to delay action against his cousin Prince Raj.

Chirag is the son of late LJP chief and former Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan.

Prince Raj, who is a Member of Parliament from Samastipur in Bihar, has been accused of rape by a woman. However, the LJP MP has categorically denied the charges.

