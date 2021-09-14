Prince Raj, Chirag Paswan's cousin and Lok Janshakti Party MP from Bihar's Samastipur, booked for alleged rape

New Delhi: Lok Janshakti Party MP Prince Raj Paswan has been booked under rape charges by the Delhi Police following a court order in this regard.

A senior Delhi Police officer said the case was registered against Prince Raj Paswan at the direction of the court. "The court's direction came on Thursday and a case has been registered under relevant sections at the Connaught Place Police Station," the officer said.

An FIR against the LJP MP has been registered under sections 376, 376 (2)(K), 506, 201, 120B of IPC.

After a Delhi court's order, an FIR has been registered against Lok Janshakti Party's Prince Raj under sections 376, 376 (2)(K), 506, 201, 120B of IPC based on a complaint by a woman, who accused him of raping her. — ANI (@ANI) September 14, 2021

The FIR also reportedly mentions Chirag Paswan, who is accused of allegedly conspiring to delay action against his cousin Prince Raj.

Chirag is the son of late LJP chief and former Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan.

Prince Raj, who is a Member of Parliament from Samastipur in Bihar, has been accused of rape by a woman. However, the LJP MP has categorically denied the charges.

