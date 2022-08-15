Saharsa: Six police personnel were suspended on Monday after a photo of RJD’s Bahubali Anand Mohan, who is lodged in Saharsa jail in Bihar, went viral in which he can be seen sitting with his family members at home instead of jail on the 75th Independence Day. The Bihar government has also launched a probe against the Saharsa jail authorities in this connection.

Power of 'Jungle Raj' in Bihar: BJP



BJP MP Giriraj Singh, who shared the picture of the RJD leader who is serving the jail term in the murder case of Gopalganj`s then DM G Krishnaiah, took a jibe at the new alliance between RJD and JD(U) in Bihar and said that this is the power of "jungle raj" in the state.

Anand Mohan was brought to Patna on August 12 to be produced in the civil court. While returning to Saharsa Jail after being produced in court, he met his wife Lovely Anand, son Chetan Anand, who is also an RJD MLA and his supporters at his residence in Patliputra Colony.

A photo of him went viral on social media. In this photo, he is seen with his wife and son. After the photo went viral, questions were raised about the Bihar Police. "A video went viral on social media about which an investigation report was sought from the DSP headquarters.

“Six police personnel have been suspended after the report. Strict action will be taken after the facts come to the fore. The role of the jail authorities is also being probed. Action will be taken against those responsible," Superintendent of Police, Saharsa, Lipi Singh said.

Meanwhile, Union Minister and senior BJP leader Giriraj Singh hit out at the ''Mahagathbandhan'' in Bihar and said that the move shows the "jungle raj" in the state.

"RJD leader Anand Mohan, who is serving a life sentence in DM murder case, reached his house instead of jail. This is the power of Jungle Raj of RJD JDU," Singh tweeted in Hindi. Further investigation into the matter is underway.