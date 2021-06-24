हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Coronavirus

COVID positive for 10 months: 72-year-old Bristol man got 42 tests done

A 72-year-old man in the UK has reportedly been infected with the novel coronavirus for nearly 10 months which is being touted to be the longest recorded active COVID-19 infection to date.

COVID positive for 10 months: 72-year-old Bristol man got 42 tests done
File photo

New Delhi: In a bizarre case, a man in the United Kingdom has reportedly been infected with the novel coronavirus for nearly 10 months now. It is alleged to be the longest recorded active COVID-19 infection to date with the infection lasting more than 290 days, The Guardian reported.

Dave Smith, 72, got infected with the coronavirus at the start of the first wave in the UK in 2020. He has recorded 42 positive PCR tests and was admitted to hospital seven times, the article read.

“Whenever I went bad, I went really bad – down to death’s door. My wife started to arrange a funeral five times,” he was quoted as saying.

Smith, a retired driving instructor from Bristol, eventually got cured with the help of antibody cocktail developed by Regeneron the same one which was used to treat former US President Donald Trump. 

It contains two antibodies, casirivimab, and imdevimab, which bind to different sites on the coronavirus spike protein, blocking it from infecting new cells, The Guardian reported in an article.

Notably, it was allowed on compassionate grounds in his case though the treatment regime is not clinically approved for use in Britain.

Smith has a history of lung disease and had recently recovered from leukaemia when he caught the coronavirus infection.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
CoronavirusCoronavirus UKCOVID-19
Next
Story

Brazil: Threats and violence mark COVID-19 pandemic debate

Must Watch

PT8M4S

All party meet with PM Modi underway regarding Jammu-Kashmir issue at PM Residence