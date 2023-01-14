A journey towards your dream of studying at the World’s top university like Oxford

New Delhi: In the last 34 years, Allen Career Institute Pvt Ltd has established itself as a leader, fame, and excellence in coaching for medical and engineering entrance examinations across the country, but it is currently setting new standards for preparing students for admission to the world's foremost universities.

Mr. Aman Maheshwari, Managing Director of ALLEN Global Studies Division and 2nd Generation Business Leader at ALLEN Career Institute PVT LTD. intends to carry on the legacy of having the vision "ALLEN is a one-stop solution for all your academic dreams" and let's see what he thinks about that vision.

Overseas education offers more than just a form of education, as it offers a holistic perspective on life. In this global phenomenon, a wide range of students from diverse backgrounds enjoy a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Taking an educational program abroad at a top-ranking international university or educational institution will not only lead to an international degree but also expand a student's career and personal horizons.

International universities of such repute require students to possess a unique set of skills. The Allen Global Studies Division (AGSD) provides students with the necessary training to acquire these skills.

Having been guided by Aman's vision, the AGSD team has achieved phenomenal success in the short period of time since its establishment. Since its launch in 2018, AGSD has enabled a large number of students to realize their career dreams. For the past four years, AGSD has been prepping students for university entrance examinations for undergraduate programs at top foreign universities. In addition to subject-based education, students are also offered guidance regarding the development of their personal profiles, statements of purpose, interview techniques, and recommendations.

As part of the curriculum, students receive preparation for international standardized examinations such as the SAT, TOEFL, ACT, IELTS, etc. ALLEN Global Studies Division has witnessed overwhelming success within 4 years of its inception. During the past five years, AGSD has assisted its students in being admitted to the Top 200 universities in the world that have received 100% placement rates.

As part of Aman's ongoing efforts to provide quality guidance, he visited the University of Oxford, UK. And met one of our alumni who is pursuing a degree in Physics.