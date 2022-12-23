Giving is not a virtue: Ron Malhotra sheds a light on the Art of Giving

It has been a common practice to donate financial handouts to help someone, and many would consider it a great virtue as well. However, many hold a slightly different point of view and believe charity should not be limited to financial help only. We were joined by Ron Malhotra, who is an Australia - based Indian entrepreneur and philanthropist who has been actively giving back to the community. Malhotra believes that first and foremost; giving to charity is not just a favor but an obligation.

"Many believe that giving is a virtue; but according to me simply handing out what they need would not make them self-sufficient.” Ron’s motto is very simple - instead of giving a person a fish, which is what financial handouts essentially do, we need to ask how we can teach people how to fish, and how we can make people self-sustainable and self-sufficient.

Ron Malhotra's perspective on giving and charity is that it should be focused on helping those who are unable to fend for themselves, including children, animals, and adults with terminal illnesses or whose civil liberties are under threat. He emphasizes the importance of empowering people to become self-sufficient, besides providing them with financial handouts. Malhotra also suggests that giving emotional or mental support can be a form of charity.

It is important to recognize that different people may have different perspectives on giving and charity, and there is no one-size-fits-all approach to doing good for others. Some may prioritize financial donations, while others may focus on volunteering their time and skills; and some people like Ron choose to do both. Ultimately, the key is to find a way to contribute that aligns with one's values and goals, and that has a positive impact on the people or causes one cares about.

However, Ron's emphasis on empowering and supporting those in need is certainly a valuable perspective to consider when thinking about how to make a positive impact through charitable giving in the form of financial donations and education.