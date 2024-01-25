1 Year Of Pathaan: SRK Delivers 3 Out of Top 5 Films Of 2023 With Highest-Grosser 'Jawan' And Heart-Warming Film 'Dunki'

New Delhi: The superstar left the audiences astounded at the beginning of the year itself by delivering the biggest blockbuster Pathaan. Well, this was just the beginning as the superstar went on to rule the entire year with two more blockbusters Jawan and Dunki.

As Pathaan completes 1 year to its release, it's worth reminiscing about the year gone by and the mass hysteria and frenzy SRK’s films created throughout 2023!

Post Pathaan, SRK delivered the much-awaited Jawan which went on to become a mega Pan-India blockbuster. Well-studded with power-packed action and never seen before avatars of SRK, like Pathaan, Jawan also went on to break several records. Grossing over ₹1,148.32 Cr., it emerged as the highest-grossing Bollywood film ever!

After delivering 2 action-packed blockbusters, SRK came up with an immensely heartwarming tale, Dunki. With this film, SRK touched the hearts of millions. While the film attracted a huge crowd of family audiences to the theatres, it resonated with people living abroad while evoking the feeling of homecoming. Still running in the theaters, Dunki has crossed the collection of 450 Cr. Worldwide.

With Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki, SRK made a hat trick of blockbusters in a single year. Remarkably, he is the only actor who has 3 out of the top 5 films of 2023. This is in itself a record, the actor has proven time and again how he is his biggest competition and has broken and created records time and again!