12th Fail Emerges As Box Office Triumph, Collects Rs 53 Crore Worldwide

NEW DELHI: Director Vidhu Vinod Chopra's '12th Fail' has become a resounding success at the Box Office, captivating audiences worldwide with its compelling narrative and stellar cast featuring Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar.

After a remarkable four weeks in theaters, '12th Fail' has amassed an impressive Rs 42.06 crores in net collections in India, while also securing a commendable Rs 3.07 crores net in overseas markets. The film's global gross stands at an impressive Rs 53 crores.

Despite its midsized stature, '12th Fail' has proven that quality storytelling and a talented ensemble can transcend expectations. The movie has not only performed exceptionally well commercially but has also won the hearts of audiences, reaffirming the power of impactful cinema.

As '12th Fail' continues to captivate audiences, its remarkable box office journey showcases the enduring appeal of meaningful cinema.

12th FAIL

'12th Fail' is based on Anurag Pathak's best-selling novel about the incredible journey of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma and IRS officer Shraddha Joshi. The plot revolves around the struggle of a small-town boy, played by Vikrant, as he goes on to crack the prestigious UPSC exam.

The film was shot mainly at various locations in Agra Chambal, Delhi, Mussoorie and Mumbai. A major portion of the film was shot in the two education hubs for government job aspirants, Rajendra Nagar and Mukherjee Nagar. The shooting was wrapped up in December 2022.

Gunjan D. Bidani of Zee News gave 4 stars out of 5 and wrote "Not to be hyperbolic, but ‘12th Fail’ might be just perfect. To watch ‘12th Fail’ properly requires fortitude. Goes without saying that the film at its root is a deep deprivation of human fundamentals. The arc of Vidhu Vinod Chopra-directorial is a daily barrage of study load, tricky social dynamics, menial jobs for sustenance and raw spillage of emotions. It's an elusive sequence of blameless Manoj (Vikrant Massey) who’s determined to climb the ladder only to find - a shaking ground underneath."

The film, directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, is now released in cinemas in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.