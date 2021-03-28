66th Filmfare awards held in Mumbai, Thappad, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Gulabo Sitabo win big

NEW DELHI: The 66th Filmfare Awards were held in Mumbai on Saturday (night) with actors like Taapsee Pannu and Said Ali Khan among the big winners at the event. It is to be noted that the Filmfare Award was held at a time when the entire country, and especially Maharashtra, has been reeling under the shadow of the second wave of COVID-19.

On March 26, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had announced the re-imposing of night curfew starting Sunday (March 28) across the state as Maharashtra has witnessed a massive surge in COVID-19 daily cases. On Friday, Maharashtra reported the highest daily new cases at 36,902.

According to reports, despite the recent spike in COVID-19 cases, a few Bollywood stars turn up to perform at the event.

We bring to you a list of winners of the 66th Filmfare awards:

Best Film: Thappad

Best Film (Critics): Prateek Vats (Eeb Allay Ooo!)

Best Director: Om Raut (Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior)

Best Actor in a Lead Role (MALE): Irrfan Khan (Angrezi Medium)

Best Actor (Critics): Amitabh Bachchan (Gulabo Sitabo)

Best Actor in a Lead Role (Female): Taapsee Pannu (Thappad)

Best Actress (Critics): Tillotama Shome (SIR)

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male): Saif Ali Khan (Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior)

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female): Farrokh Jaffar (Gulabo Sitabo)

Best Story: Anubhav Sushila Sinha and Mrunamayee Lagoo Waikul (Thappad)

Best Screenplay: Rohena Gera (SIR)

Best Dialogue: Juhi Chaturvedi (Gulabo Sitabo)

Best Debut Director: Rajesh Krishnan (Lootcase)

Best Debut Female: Alaya F (Jawaani Jaaneman)

Best Music Album: Pritam (Ludo)

Best Lyrics: Gulzar - Chhappak

Best Playback Singer (male): Raghav Chaitanya - Ek Tukda Dhoop (Thappad)

Best Playback Singer (Female): Asees Kaur - Malang

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

Irrfan Khan

TECHNICAL AWARDS

Best Action: Ramazan Bulut, RP Yadav (Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior)

Best Background Score: Mangesh Urmila Dhakde (Thappad)

Best Cinematography: Avik Mukhopadhyay (Gulabo Sitabo)

Best Choreography: Farah Khan (Dil Bechara)

Best Costume Design

Veera Kapur Ee (Gulabo Sitabo)

Best Editing: Yasha Pushpa Ramchandani (Thappad)

Best Production Design: Manasi Dhruv Mehta (Gulabo Sitabo)

Best Sound Design: Kaamod Kharade (Thappad)

Best VFX:

Prasad Sutar (NY VFX Wala) (Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior)

Short Film Awards

Best Film (Fiction)

Shivraj Waichal (Arjun)

Best Film (Non-fiction): Nitesh Ramesh Parulekar (Backyard Wildlife Sanctuary)

Best Actor (Female)

Purti Savardekar (The First Wedding)

Best Actor (Male): Arnav Abdagire (Arjun)

Best Film (Popular Choice): Devi