New Delhi: Bollywood star kids are taking over social media nowadays but there was an era where the outsiders ruled and one of those stars has still not given up! Akshay Kumar, the Delhi boy from Chandni Chowk who dreamt of becoming a superstar has given his dedication to the industry for decades now. 2023 was one successful year for the star as he scored well at the box office and also ruled the OTT platforms.

Akshay Kumar has once again proved his mettle at the box office and on OTT in 2023 with two power-packed films that not only captured the hearts of global audiences but also dominated global streaming platforms. Here’s a delve into the phenomenal success of Akshay Kumar's movies in 2023.

OMG 2:

OMG 2's success is a testament to Akshay Kumar's ability to captivate audiences with stories that transcend borders. The socially relevant film's consistent presence in trending lists across various countries reflects its universal appeal.

OMG 2 stormed onto the streaming platforms, accumulating an impressive 21.2 million+ cumulative watch hours within the first week of its release. The movie maintained its dominance on the global stage by claiming the top spot in trending lists in 13 countries for multiple weeks including India, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Kuwait, Malaysia, Maldives, Oman, Pakistan, Qatar, Singapore, Srilanka, UAE and Mauritius.

Mission Raniganj:

Mission Raniganj's success can be attributed to Akshay Kumar's commitment to portraying the stories of Unsung Indian Heroes. The film resonated not only with Indian audiences but also with global viewers who appreciated its gripping narrative and powerful performances. Akshay Kumar continues to be the flagbearer of stories that celebrate real-life heroes, making a significant impact not only in India but across the globe.

Mission Raniganj left an indelible mark by crossing a staggering 11 million hours of watch time within just two weeks of its release. The film consistently trended globally in the Top 10 list, maintaining its stronghold even into the third week. Mission Raniganj also rapidly ascended to the Global Top 10 movies list in 14 countries, including India, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Kuwait, Malaysia, Mauritius, Nigeria, Oman, Pakistan, Qatar, Singapore, Sri Lanka, UAE, and the Maldives, within the blink of an eye.

In 2023, Akshay Kumar has not just delivered box office hits but has also showcased his ability to create content that resonates with diverse audiences worldwide. With Mission Raniganj and OMG 2, Akshay Kumar continues to uphold the legacy of celebrating unsung heroes on the big screen, and bringing socially riveting content to larger audiences, solidifying his status as a global icon in the world of cinema. Audiences are now in anticipation of Akshay Kumar's dominance in the coming year with Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Housefull 5, Sky Force, Welcome to the Jungle, and Singham Again.