Aayush Sharma

A year after release, Aayush Sharma is nostalgic about 'Loveyatri'

Aayush Sharma's debut film "Loveyatri" released a year ago on October 5, and the actor became nostalgic on the date this year.

A year after release, Aayush Sharma is nostalgic about &#039;Loveyatri&#039;

Mumbai: Aayush Sharma's debut film "Loveyatri" released a year ago on October 5, and the actor became nostalgic on the date this year.

"I can't believe that one year has passed by. Feels like yesterday that the film had released and I was going to the theatres to see the reactions. This is my first film so obviously, it's very close to my heart," Aayush said about his debut film, which was produced by his superstar brother-in-law Salman Khan.

Aayush also shared that he learnt a lot from the film.

"This film taught me a lot as an actor. I couldn't dance but thanks to 'Loveyatri' I manage to learn that. It had music that still plays everywhere. It made me realise that films come and go but the music stays on." he added.

Directed by Abhiraj Minawala, "Loveyatri" also features Warina Hussain. The film did not do well at the box-office.

Aayush is currently preparing for his next film "Kwatha", which also features Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle. In the film, he plays an Army officer.

Talking about his "Kwatha" preparations, he said: "This time around I'm calmer and less jittery. There is a certain amount of confidence as an actor. I'm taking my own sweet time to get into the skin of the character. For the preparation, I've been training with the Army to understand there body language and mannerisms. I really want to do justice to this character."

Aayush Sharma
