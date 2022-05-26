हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
laal singh chaddha

Aamir Khan to launch 'Laal Singh Chaddha' trailer at IPL finale

This is for the first time that a trailer of an upcoming movie is being unveiled at a mega cricketing event on Indian television. The excitement amongst cricket and cinema lovers has made 'Laal Singh Chaddha' the most talked about topic on the Internet.

Aamir Khan to launch &#039;Laal Singh Chaddha&#039; trailer at IPL finale

Mumbai: Even as the 'Laal Singh Chaddha' trailer is set for launch during the IPL final, Aamir Khan is going ahead with preparations for the big night seriously for his role as event host. While the much anticipated movie trailer will be launched during the first innings in the second timeout of the IPL final on May 29, it appears that Aamir Khan who stars in 'Laal Singh Chaddha' will also be anchoring the event.

The videos shared by the makers of 'Laal Singh Chaddha', indicate Aamir Khan is also hosting the event where he will have a dialogue with world renowned cricketers including Harbhajan Singh.

Aamir can be seen taking tips from a crew member of the TV channel, as to what kind of questions he should be asking of Harbhajan. Aamir then decides to go ahead and test his interviewing skills, resulting in a hilarious situation.

The event is to be hosted by Aamir Khan from 6 p.m. onwards on May 29 on the Star Sports network and Disney+ Hotstar.

