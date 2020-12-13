हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Aanand L. Rai

Aanand L. Rai to direct biopic on Indian chess grandmaster Viswanathan Anand

Film critic Taran Adarsh posted the announcement that Aanand L. Rai will be directing the biopic on Viswanathan Anand

Aanand L. Rai to direct biopic on Indian chess grandmaster Viswanathan Anand
Credit: Instagram/ @aanandlrai

Mumbai: An announcement was made on Sunday that filmmaker Aanand L. Rai’s next directorial will be a biopic on Indian chess grandmaster Viswanathan Anand.

Informing about the same, trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh on Sunday tweeted,"BIOPIC ON VISWANATHAN ANAND... A biopic on #Indian chess grandmaster #ViswanathanAnand has been planned... The yet untitled biopic - will be directed by Aanand L. Rai... Produced by Sundial Entertainment [Mahaveer Jain] and Colour Yellow Productions (Aanand L. Rai)."

 

 

The five-time world champion celebrated his 51st birthday on December 11. "Thanks everyone for your wishes. Had a quiet day with my family. Of course it included a chocolate cake (made by Aruna and Akhil)," Anand tweeted from his official Twitter account on Friday.

It is not yet finalised, which actor would play the Chess grandmaster in the yet untitled Aanand L. Rai directorial.

Commenting on Taran Adarsh's tweet, netizens suggested names of actors who they feel are best suited to portray Viswanathan Anand on screen.

"@juniorbachchan shoud do it, he also looks like Vishy," commented a user suggesting Abhishek Bachchan's name to play the Chess grandmaster.

A user suggested "Scam 1992" actor Pratik Gandhi's name for Anand's role.

Another user felt actor Gulshan Devaiah would be perfect for the role.

 

