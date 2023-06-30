Aayush Sharma Announces Wrap Of Masala Action Entertainer Ruslaan, Drops New Still

New Delhi: Aayush Sharma took to his social media to announce the wrap of his upcoming masala action-entertainer 'Ruslaan' with a new action packed still from the film. Creating immense chatter amongst the audience, Aayush Sharma's 'Ruslaan' has emerged amongst the most awaited and anticipated films of the year. With regular insights into the preparation and the shoot schedule, Aayush has kept the audience hooked to the movie's update.

After having shot the high on action climax sequence in Azerbaijan earlier and a pivotal segment at Marine Drive in Mumbai recently, Aayush Sharma and team has wrapped the film shoot. Announcing the same the actor said, "Gun Aur Guitar Dono neeche rakh diye hain.. it's a wrap of a beautiful journey called #ruslaan .. Can't thank everyone who worked on this movie and helped us cross the finishing line. Very soon will unwrap the world of #ruslaan to all of you."

Also Read: Bigg Boss OTT 2: Aaliya Siddiqui Wants To Settle All Scores If She Returns As Wild Card Entry

With two interesting sides of Ruslaan's personality, the film has been generating interest with the tagline 'Gun Bhi Guitar Bhi', representing the rock star side and the power-packed, high-on action side to the character. Earlier the teaser of the film received a warm response filled with love and appreciation for the stylised action and swagger personality of Aayush's 'Ruslaan'.

Also Read: Sonam Bajwa, Gippy Grewal To Grace 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' To Promote Carry on Jatta 3

'Ruslaan' also stars debutante Sushrii Mishraa, veteran South star Jagapathi Babu, and Vidya Malavade. Produced by KK Radhamohan, under the banner of Srisathyasai Arts, the action-entertainer stars Aayush Sharma as the lead. Directed by Katyayan Shivpuri, the film is slated for release in 2023.