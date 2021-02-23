Abhishek Bachchan, Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur unveil Dasvi first look!

New Delhi: Sharing the first look of the upcoming film 'Dasvi', actors Abhishek Bachchan, Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur took to social media. The stars dropped their impressive first look posters of the comedy-drama.

Abhishek Bachchan will be seen playing Ganga Ram Chaudhary, Yami as Jyoti Deswal and Nimrat plays Bimla Devi respectively. The poster features the Ludo star sporting a rugged look with a salt-and-pepper beard, standing against a backdrop of a scorecard.

Dasvi produced by Dinesh Vijan, Sandeep Leyzell and Shobhana Yadav, went on floors on Monday. Debutant director Tushar Jalota will helm Dasvi from a script penned by Ritesh Shah, known for Pink and Batla House.

Take a look here:

"From the makers of 'Hindi Medium', 'Angrezi Medium' and 'Bala', comes a hilarious social comedy 'Dasvi' starring Abhishek Bachchan, Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur," a note from the makers read.

The film is presented by Jio Studios and Vijan's Maddock Films.

On the work front, Abhishek Bachchan has Dasvi, director Sujoy Ghosh-backed thriller Bob Biswas and The Big Bull, inspired by the life of stockbroker Harshad Mehta.

(With PTI inputs)