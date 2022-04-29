हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
The Kashmir Files

After 50 days of The Kashmir Files' release, Vivek Agnihotri says 'victory of truth'

Vivek Agnihotri-directorial 'The Kashmir Files' was a blockbuster at the Box Office and is still performing very well in cinemas.

After 50 days of The Kashmir Files&#039; release, Vivek Agnihotri says &#039;victory of truth&#039;
Pic Credit: Twitter

New Delhi: Already a blockbuster, since the day it smacked the silver screen, 'The Kashmir Files' is still going strong in cinemas, and the audience is growing increasingly fond of it.

Vivek Agnihotri, the director of the movie took to his Twitter handle and said, "Today #TheKashmirFiles completes 50 days in theatres and still running successfully. It`s a victory of Truth. It`s a victory of Humanity. It`s truly a people`s film. Thanks everyone. #RightToJustice"

 

With a worldwide gross of 331 crores, the film`s box office collection is also pretty impressive and intriguing.

The movie was released on March 11 2022 by Zee Productions and talks about the pain, trauma, suffering and mass killing of Kashmiri Pandits during the 1990s.

The audience is really proud of it and the film is indeed an eye-opener for everyone.

