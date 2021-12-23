After Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumaar's new motion poster from ‘The Kashmir Files’ as Krishna Pandit drops online - Watch

New Delhi: A day after sharing National-Award winning actress Pallavi Joshi's motion poster, the makers of ‘The Kashmir Files’ have introduced Darshan Kumaar's character. He will be seen portraying a pivotal character in Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri’s eagerly-awaited movie on Kashmiri Pandits exodus from the valley.

The makers have launched the motion poster of Darshan’s character from the movie as he essays the role of Krishna Pandit, a third-generation Kashmiri Pandit refugee.

Darshan Kumaar rose to fame with Priyanka Chopra starrer ‘Mary Kom’ and other critically-acclaimed films including ‘NH 10’, ‘Sarbjit’, ‘Baaghi 2’ and ‘Toofan’.

Living up to its title, ‘The Kashmir Files’ is a true story, based on video interviews of the first generation victims of The Kashmir Genocide of Kashmiri Pandit Community. It’s a heart-wrenching narrative of the pain, suffering, struggle and trauma of Kashmiri pandits and questions eye-opening facts about democracy, religion, politics and humanity.

After garnering praises for his last critically-acclaimed film ‘The Tashkent Files’ that went on to win the prestigious National Award beginning this year, Zee Studios and writer-director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri have collaborated again to present yet another hard-hitting film, ‘The Kashmir Files’ scheduled to release in theatres on January 26, 2022.

Written and directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, the exodus drama features a stellar cast of actors including Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumaar, Pallavi Joshi and Chinmay Mandlekar.

