After Shah Rukh Khan's Blockbuster Pathaan, Kartik Aaryan's Shehzada set to storm Box Office

NEW DELHI: Shah Rukh Khan's comeback film 'Pathaan' broke all Box Office records and became one of the biggest Bollywood blockbusters. The action-thriller film has been inching towards the coveted Rs 1000 crore mark. After the thunderous performance of 'Pathaan', all eyes are now on Kartik Aaryan's upcoming film 'Shehzada', which is all set to storm the Box Office numbers. Moviegoers, critics, and audiences across all age groups are looking forward to Kartik and Kriti Sanon-starrer 'Shehzada'. The action-drama is an official remake of the 2020 Telugu film 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo', which starred Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde, besides Tabu, Jayaram and Sushanth.

Trade analyst Joginder Tuteja said, "The market sentiments are very high for a family film like 'Shehzada'. It's been too long since a film like this came in. With time, Kartik has found some very good bearings among family audiences. When 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' was released, the film brought the family audience back to theatres. 'Shehzada' is a film that deals with family and it ticks all the right boxes and most importantly with Kartik Aaryan taking the leap, the family audience is back in the theatres. I am very positive that 'Shehzada' will take a good start and will also sustain for a long time."

'Shehzada' is directed by Rohit Dhawan and produced by T-Series Films, Haarika and Hassine Creations, Geetha Arts and Brat Films. Besides Kartik and Kriti, the film also stars Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Ronit Roy, Sachin Khedekar in key roles. The music is by Pritam. The film is set to arrive in theatres on February 17, 2023.