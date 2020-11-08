हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Laxmii

Ahead of Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani's 'Laxmii' release, here are a few facts about the film!

Akshay Kumar's 'Laxmii' is directed by Raghava Lawrence. It is Akshay's first release of 2020.

Ahead of Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani&#039;s &#039;Laxmii&#039; release, here are a few facts about the film!
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@akshaykumar

New Delhi: Megastar Akshay Kumar's 'Laxmii', which was earlier titled 'Laxmmi Bomb', will release on November 9 on Disney+ Hotstar VIP. It is the first major film to release on an OTT platform and is also Akshay's Diwali treat to fans. 'Laxmii' is directed by Raghava Lawrence and stars Kiara Advani opposite Akshay. 

Akshay and Kiara also hosted a premiere of the film in Delhi on Saturday. Social media is currently flooded with tweets related to the film's release and '#LaxmiiKalAaRahiHai' is the top trending hashtag on Twitter. All Akshay and Kirara's fans are clearly waiting with bated breath for 'Laxmii'. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

All set in black for the red carpet of #Laxmii @kiaraaliaadvani

A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) on

Hence, ahead of 'Laxmii' release, let us know some facts about the movie:

- 'Laxmii' is a horror-comedy, which features Akshay Kumar as a transgender.

- Akshay's role as Laxmii has already created quite a buzz around.

- As mentioned above, the film was earlier titled 'Laxmmi Bomb', but after protests by Hindu outfits, alleging that the name hurts religious sentiments, it was renamed to 'Laxmii'.

- Some people alleged stereotypical representation of the transgender community while others felt the film's title is derogatory as it insults Hindu Goddess Laxmi.

- 'Laxmii' is a remake of the 2011 Tamil movie 'Muni 2: Kanchana', which was also directed by Raghava Lawrence.

- Besides Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani, 'Laxmii' also features Ashwini Kalsekar, Sharad Kelkar, Manu Rishi and Ayesha Raza.

- 'Laxmii' is Akshay Kumar's first release of 2020. His last film - 'Good Newwz', was also with Kiara Advani

- The film is produced by Shabinaa Khan and Tusshar Kapoor. 

Tags:
LaxmiiLaxmmi BombAkshay KumarKiara Advanilaxmii preview
Next
Story

'Bala' turns 1: Ayushmann Khurrana wanted to bust 'stereotyped notions of beauty' with film
  • 85,07,754Confirmed
  • 1,26,121Deaths

Full coverage

  • 4,98,74,349Confirmed
  • 12,51,031Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT6M52S

Bollywood Breaking 20-20: Akshay Kumar raised voice for transgender Society