Ahead of Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani's 'Laxmii' release, here are a few facts about the film!

New Delhi: Megastar Akshay Kumar's 'Laxmii', which was earlier titled 'Laxmmi Bomb', will release on November 9 on Disney+ Hotstar VIP. It is the first major film to release on an OTT platform and is also Akshay's Diwali treat to fans. 'Laxmii' is directed by Raghava Lawrence and stars Kiara Advani opposite Akshay.

Akshay and Kiara also hosted a premiere of the film in Delhi on Saturday. Social media is currently flooded with tweets related to the film's release and '#LaxmiiKalAaRahiHai' is the top trending hashtag on Twitter. All Akshay and Kirara's fans are clearly waiting with bated breath for 'Laxmii'.

Hence, ahead of 'Laxmii' release, let us know some facts about the movie:

- 'Laxmii' is a horror-comedy, which features Akshay Kumar as a transgender.

- Akshay's role as Laxmii has already created quite a buzz around.

- As mentioned above, the film was earlier titled 'Laxmmi Bomb', but after protests by Hindu outfits, alleging that the name hurts religious sentiments, it was renamed to 'Laxmii'.

- Some people alleged stereotypical representation of the transgender community while others felt the film's title is derogatory as it insults Hindu Goddess Laxmi.

- 'Laxmii' is a remake of the 2011 Tamil movie 'Muni 2: Kanchana', which was also directed by Raghava Lawrence.

- Besides Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani, 'Laxmii' also features Ashwini Kalsekar, Sharad Kelkar, Manu Rishi and Ayesha Raza.

- 'Laxmii' is Akshay Kumar's first release of 2020. His last film - 'Good Newwz', was also with Kiara Advani

- The film is produced by Shabinaa Khan and Tusshar Kapoor.