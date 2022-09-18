Akshay Kumar calls Jogi his 'weekend binge-watch', Katrina Kaif says, 'super talents in one' - Check out reactions

New Delhi: Director of massive hits such as ‘Sultan’ and ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’, Ali Abbas Zafar is known for giving some groundbreaking blockbusters. Now, he is all set to double the action and engagement with yet another freshly-curated human heist thriller ‘Jogi’.

Produced by Himanshu Mehra and Ali Abbas Zafar ‘Jogi’ has released on Netflix and within just a day's release and has gained a lot of appreciation from the netizens. Several B-Town celebs like Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif and others took it to social media to share their eagerness to watch this gripping thriller coming from the ace director and we are excited too!

Let’s look at the appreciation received by the film from celebs -

Akshay Kumar

Khiladi Kumar shared a story with the film's poster on social media and captioned it, "My binge watch for this weekend is fixed! All the best @aliabbaszafar, @diljitdosanjh and Team Jogi."

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif also took to her Instagram in praise of the film and wrote, "Looking amazing, super talents in this one @aliabbaszafar - @netflix_in" .

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon also showered praises on the film and said, "Had loved the trailer @aliabbaszafar! Watching it soon!! #Jogi streaming now! Goodluck @diljitdosanjh and the entire team!"

Check out the trailer here -

Ali Abbas Zafar is known for roping his audience in his gripping action-packed thrillers and giving some fresh content every time. Starring Diljit Dosanjh as the lead actor in the historical thriller, ‘Jogi’ has turned out to be a sleeper hit coming from producer duo Himanshu Mehra & Ali Abbas Zafar.